Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Singh eager to shine on Beach Soccer debut

Young Fijian forward Rajneel Singh is excited to play in the OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup for the first time and is looking to make an impact.

Singh, who also plays for Suva and the Fiji Futsal team, told OFC Media that they have prepared well and are eager to stamp their mark.

“We are very excited about this tournament. It’s a long time since we have been in Beach Soccer but we are proud to be here and we will leave a statement,” Singh said.

He praised the influence coach Jerry Sam has had on the side.

“Jerry Sam on our side is very a huge blessing for us. The techniques that he brings to the team and the motivation with such an experienced coach, the boys are highly motivated.”

“The tournament will be hard but our boys have it in their mind. So we are physically prepared and emotionally prepared for this tournament and we will come fighting.”

Fiji kick-off their tournament in the opening match against the Solomon Islands at 2pm local time on Tuesday (Wednesday 4pm Fiji time).

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
