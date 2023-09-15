Friday, September 15, 2023
Singh withdraws ‘Bloody Small Kid’ comment

Minister for Sugar and Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Charan Jeath Singh has withdrawn his statement where he called Opposition MP Ketan Lal a ‘Bloody Small Kid’ in Parliament on Monday.

Lal wrote to the Speaker of Parliament on Tuesday on a matter of Privilege, Pursuant to Standing Order 134, in respect to Singh’s comment while responding to a question posed by him.

In his ruling, the Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu said he has read the Hansard on Monday, specifically on Page 1631 on the Uncorrected Transcript.

Ratu Naiqama said he is satisfied that Singh uttered those words.

“In that respect, I hereby rule that Singh must withdraw the words ‘Bloody Small Kid’ and further rule that the matter will not be referred to the Privileges Committee and call on Singh to withdraw his words,” Ratu Naiqama said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
