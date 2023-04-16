Sowakula dots in Chiefs big win

Fiji-born loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula scored a try in Chiefs big 33-17 comeback win over the Hurricanes in a Super Rugby Pacific clash on Saturday.

The Chiefs made a strong start in the match with the first try from Daniel Rona but Damian McKenzie failed to convert in the 10th minute.

Two minutes later, the Hurricanes backrower Devon Flanders made a bustling run from hooker Asofa Aumua in the 12th minute to score and Jordie Barrett converted and slotted a penalty for a 10-5 lead.

The Chiefs won a penalty and this time McKenzie kicked it between the uprights to merge the gap before Julian Savea crossed wide to Cameron Roigard to score and Barrett converted.

The Hurricanes went into the break with a 17-8 lead at the break.

Samisoni Taukei’aho stole the show early in the second half with his hard earned set piece play in flicking the ball to Sam Cane who popped it to Sowakula to score and McKenzie converted and booted a penalty.

The Chiefs got their remaining tries from substitute Cortez Ratima and McKenzie who also scored a converted try and kicked his last penalty to seal the win.