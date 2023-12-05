SPCA calls out Raiyalu for comments to shoot stray dogs

The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has called out the Minister for Agriculture, Vatimi Rayalu for suggesting ‘to shoots stray dogs’ in order to curb the problem.

In a statement, SPCA said that shooting dogs to curb that has been decades in the making is abhorrent, a backward step for Fiji and a very real concern.

They said shooting, poisoning or any other method of culling without addressing systemic issues, is only ever a temporary measure.

SPCA said Fiji’s dog populations have been allowed to grow out of control through decades of Government neglect and lack of action to legislate, educate and enforce measures to control and manage animal population.

The shelter said that the Ministry of Agriculture has previously commenced what they consider to be a progressive approach which indicated reforms of the current laws, also to establish a VET Board, as one of its duties is to create a pathway to registration of the FNU VET Science graduates.

This it said has been stalled.

“We urge the Minister to work with his officials to move forward with urgency. A strategic and considered way forward is needed that will build working partnerships with the Government and relevant stakeholders.

“We need to stop knee-jerk reactions and commit to solving this problem. We need a collective goal of living in a civilised society where the welfare of all animals goes hand in hand with the quest for economic development,” the statement said.

FijiLive has reached out to the Minister for Agriculture, Vatimi Rayalu for clarification to his statement.