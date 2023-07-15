Speaker moved by emotions passing bill

Yesterday, Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu was moved by his emotions before Parliament passed the Electoral Registration of Voters Amendment Bill 2023.

While speaking before the vote was taken on the Amendment Bill, Ratu Naiqama said that he is emotional because of the experience that some of them had gone through.

Ratu Naiqama said some members suffered under the consequences of the different interpretation and application of the rules that were brought in.

The Speaker said that it affected him when Niko Nawaikula’s name was mentioned.

He added that while there are challenges, we should also take on the challenge.

The Tui Cakau also acknowledged those sitting in Parliament that had gone through these challenges.