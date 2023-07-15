Saturday, July 15, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Speaker moved by emotions passing bill

Yesterday, Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu was moved by his emotions before Parliament passed the Electoral Registration of Voters Amendment Bill 2023.

While speaking before the vote was taken on the Amendment Bill, Ratu Naiqama said that he is emotional because of the experience that some of them had gone through.

Ratu Naiqama said some members suffered under the consequences of the different interpretation and application of the rules that were brought in.

The Speaker said that it affected him when Niko Nawaikula’s name was mentioned.

He added that while there are challenges, we should also take on the challenge.

The Tui Cakau also acknowledged those sitting in Parliament that had gone through these challenges.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

NRL

Montoya in NRL team of the week

Fiji Bati and New Zealand Warriors winger Marcelo Montoya has been ...
Business

Consortium owns 44pc stake of EFL

The Fijian Government in an agreement with Sevens Pacific PTE Limit...
NRL

Bula doubles, Koroisau makes strong...

Fijian fullback Jahream Bula scored a brace of tries while Fiji Bat...
Rugby

Baby Flying Fijians finish 10th

The Baby Flying Fijians finished 10th after a heavy 43-22 defeat to...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Montoya in NRL team of the week

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Consortium owns 44pc stake of EF...

Business
The Fijian...

Bula doubles, Koroisau makes str...

NRL
Fijian ful...

Baby Flying Fijians finish 10th

Rugby
The Baby F...

Inflation to rise, due to tax in...

2023-24 National Budget
The Reserv...

Government has nothing to fear: ...

News
The Fiji L...

Popular News

Huge capital projects planned fo...

News
Major upgr...

Water Resource Tax will increase...

News
Prime Mini...

Narawa named in Rugby Championsh...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Sowakula, Nareki in for Japan cl...

Rugby
Pita Gus S...

Fiji to face Argentina in 9th pl...

Rugby
The Fiji U...

Budget helps to tackle NCD crisi...

News
Minister o...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
NRL

Montoya in NRL team of the week