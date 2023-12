Former high schools sprint queen, Heleina Young has formally joined the Fijiana 7s team for the World Sevens Series.

The 23-year-old’s inclusion will strengthen the team’s efforts to secure a medal in the 2024 Olympic Games in France.

The former St Joseph’s Secondary School student featured for the Queensland Reds Women in the Super W competition this year and was a revelation in the competition.

Young officially signed her contract with Fiji Rugby Union in Suva today.