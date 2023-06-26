Monday, June 26, 2023
Sports equipment to boost QVS ruggers

The Queen Victoria School Old Boys (QVSOB) have boosted the morale of the school’s U14 side in the lead up to the Vodafone Deans Trophy Competition.

The old boys have donated $700 worth of sporting equipment to assist the team.

Club President Jone Jiuta said the Sevens Association had fundraised in order to support and assist the efforts of the Under 14 team.

Jiuta said that this initiative would greatly boost the team in their preparations throughout the Deans Trophy Competition for this year.

He also highlighted that the Association has been operating for the last three years and aims to assist the school in nurturing their young brothers in their sporting endeavours.

This assistance was through the QVSOB Bau House of 2010 and Rewa House of 2013.

Meanwhile, the QVS U14 team won against Tailevu North15 -8 at Getward Park in Korovou, last Saturday.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
