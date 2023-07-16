Sunday, July 16, 2023
Strenuous week for the Coalition: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says it has been a strenuous week, as Parliament discussed, debated and then passed the 2023-2024 National Budget.

Speaking at the People’s Alliance Thanksgiving Church Service, Rabuka said that the Coalition Government had precisely four months to formulate, consult and deliver the budget to Parliament, trying to capture everything it needed for the next financial year.

The Prime Minister apologized that the budget did not capitulate what the people wanted of this Government and acknowledged the support as the Government successfully cleared one of its limitations, the budget.

Rabuka said the understanding was needed from the people in order to pass the 2023-2024 National Budget.

He said some Members of Government were swayed by what the Opposition has been saying, however had reassured them to keep the faith, fortitude and strength to see this through.

“Government must now prepare itself to how it can best deliver for the Fijian people, in how it delivers its services for the next financial year.”

The Prime Minister has also defended the actions of the Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya for using police escorts to accompany her to the Nausori International Airport yesterday.

Rabuka said that social media was uproar yesterday on her actions and asked for the people’s understanding and the Minister needed to travel overseas and engage bilateral talks with other national leaders and in turn this would allow for more support for the country.

He said that it was pivot that the Minister used police escorts to allow her to get to the airport quickly.

In conclusion, Rabuka appealed for continued support and prayers from both his supporters and all Fijians as the government navigates the challenges ahead.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
