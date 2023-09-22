Suspect undergoes psychiatric assessment

The 33-year-old man who attacked Totogo Police Station in Suva yesterday morning with firebombs is now undergoing psychiatric assessment and treatment at the St Giles Hospital.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew in a media conference this afternoon said the suspect has a history of mental illness and has pleaded with the public to stop sharing his photo and vilifying him on social media.

Chew is also asking Fijians to allow the investigation to take its course as necessary and appropriate charges will be determined upon the completion.

“After the suspect is cleared, he will be brought back into custody,” he said.

Chew also addressed the media on how police handled the matter yesterday.

“I want to reassure the public that officers have been reminded that the responses adopted must be aligned to best policing practices.”

“Divisional Police Commanders in the five policing divisions have been tasked to relook and review their respective response units, and that all officers under their command are to undergo refresher trainings.”

“This is an isolated incident and has brought to light the need to quickly review our current response practices, as an attack on any policing institution is an attack on security,” he added.