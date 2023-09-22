Friday, September 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Suspect undergoes psychiatric assessment

The 33-year-old man who attacked Totogo Police Station in Suva yesterday morning with firebombs is now undergoing psychiatric assessment and treatment at the St Giles Hospital.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew in a media conference this afternoon said the suspect has a history of mental illness and has pleaded with the public to stop sharing his photo and vilifying him on social media.

Chew is also asking Fijians to allow the investigation to take its course as necessary and appropriate charges will be determined upon the completion.

“After the suspect is cleared, he will be brought back into custody,” he said.

Chew also addressed the media on how police handled the matter yesterday.

“I want to reassure the public that officers have been reminded that the responses adopted must be aligned to best policing practices.”

“Divisional Police Commanders in the five policing divisions have been tasked to relook and review their respective response units, and that all officers under their command are to undergo refresher trainings.”

“This is an isolated incident and has brought to light the need to quickly review our current response practices, as an attack on any policing institution is an attack on security,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

$50k boost for Flying Fijians

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians received a $50,000 financial boost fr...
Entertainment

Turner sues Jonas over kids’ ...

Singer Joe Jonas has responded after his estranged wife-actor Sophi...
News

Amrit is Fiji’s envoy to Aust...

People's Alliance founding member and businessman Ajay Bhai Amrit i...
News

Vunakece sentenced to life imprison...

The High Court in Suva has sentenced 47-year-old Sivaniolo Vunakece...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

$50k boost for Flying Fijians

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Turner sues Jonas over kids̵...

Entertainment
Singer Joe...

Amrit is Fiji’s envoy to A...

News
People's A...

Vunakece sentenced to life impri...

News
The High C...

Fijiana registers first win in M...

Rugby
Fijiana ou...

Suva vs Ba shifted to HFC Bank S...

Football
Suva will ...

Popular News

NAP to address the impacts of cl...

News
A National...

Injuries hit Flying Fijians camp...

Rugby
Fiji's har...

Businesses continue engaging in ...

Business
Prior to t...

Wales record second win at RWC

Sports
Wales reco...

Wasasala thanks coach for game t...

2023 Battle of Giants
National a...

Rekha shifts focus to Phoenix tr...

Football
Fiji footb...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

$50k boost for Flying Fijians