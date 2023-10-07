Suva books spot in Skipper Cup final

Suva is through the final of the Skipper Cup after beating Nadroga 23-15 in the first semifinal at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

In a slow first half, Nadroga managed to score first in the opening 15 minutes through Number 8 Jonacani Vucago and a successful conversion from Apimeleki Naboleqa gave them a 7-0 lead.

Both teams had two chances to get points via penalties but the kicking attempts went astray.

Suva managed to hit back in the 25th minute as inside centre Watisoni Sevutia powered his way to the try-line to touch down but the conversion was missed by fly-half Enele Malele.

The hosts managed to go ahead 8-7 with a penalty just before halftime.

Nadroga reclaimed the lead early in the second half via a penalty before veteran winger Keponi Paul scored Suva’s second try and put them back in front in the 50th minute.

Hardworking Manueli Mataitini scored an important try to push the Stallions ahead 15-13 but a successful penalty from Fiji 7s rep Terio Tamani saw the hosts grab the lead again before youngster Isoa Tuwai wrapped up victory for the Capital City side with a late try which was converted well by Tamani.