Saturday, October 7, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Suva books spot in Skipper Cup final

Suva is through the final of the Skipper Cup after beating Nadroga 23-15  in the first semifinal at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

In a slow first half, Nadroga managed to score first in the opening 15 minutes through Number 8 Jonacani Vucago and a successful conversion from Apimeleki Naboleqa gave them a 7-0 lead.

Both teams had two chances to get points via penalties but the kicking attempts went astray.

Suva managed to hit back in the 25th minute as inside centre Watisoni Sevutia powered his way to the try-line to touch down but the conversion was missed by fly-half Enele Malele.

The hosts managed to go ahead 8-7 with a penalty just before halftime.

Nadroga reclaimed the lead early in the second half via a penalty before veteran winger Keponi Paul scored Suva’s second try and put them back in front in the 50th minute.

Hardworking Manueli Mataitini scored an important try to push the Stallions ahead 15-13 but a successful penalty from Fiji 7s rep Terio Tamani saw the hosts grab the lead again before youngster Isoa Tuwai wrapped up victory for the Capital City side with a late try which was converted well by Tamani.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Nadi to face Suva in Skipper Cup fi...

Skipper Cup defending champions Nadi will take on Suva in the grand...
News

As Fijians, we are all connected, s...

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu says as Fijians, we are all con...
News

$1.6m for oil spill preventative eq...

The Government of Japan will provide a funding of $1.6 million to F...
News

HRADC intervenes to assist harassme...

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission (HRADC) strongl...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Nadi to face Suva in Skipper Cup...

Rugby
Skipper Cu...

As Fijians, we are all connected...

News
Leader of ...

$1.6m for oil spill preventative...

News
The Govern...

HRADC intervenes to assist haras...

News
The Human ...

Naduva named in Premier 7s dream...

Rugby
Fiji 7s st...

Tobacco control report to be mad...

News
Cabinet ha...

Popular News

Northern Division wins Police ID...

Football
Northern D...

Two Fijians in WCup team of the ...

Rugby
Two Fijian...

Panthers successfully defend NRL...

NRL
The Penrit...

Nayacalevu applauds team’s...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Khan and Prasad to guide Blues a...

2023 IDC
Former Suv...

Tawake, Arei return from short b...

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 OFC FNC (Fiji vs Solomon Islands) 3rd Place