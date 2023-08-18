Friday, August 18, 2023
Suva edges Naitasiri on Skipper Cup table

Suva's Keponi Paul in action against Tailevu during the R4 match of the 2023 Skipper Cup at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva. Suva won 19-7.

Suva currently holds a one-point lead over Naitasiri going into the sixth round of the Skipper Cup competition.

The former title holders sit atop the lot on 20 points with the Highlanders a close second with 19 points.

The two sides met last week with neither finding an upper hand and the match ending 23 all at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Current champions Nadi with three wins and two losses this season shadow the leaders with 16 points, followed by Nadroga and Namosi both tied on 11 points.

In the next round of matches, Macuata who are in danger of relegation, sitting seventh overall will have more hard questions thrown their way as they travel to the Capital to take on the series leaders tomorrow at Albert Park at 11.30am.

Namosi and Nadi will follow at the same ground at 3pm.

The kinsmen will ignite Ratu Cakobau Park with Naitasiri and Tailevu clashing at 3pm while Yasawa hosts Nadroga in the final match of the day at Churchill Park at 3pm.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
