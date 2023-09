Suva and Nadroga will feature twice in Round 17 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League this week.

The two sides will clash at Lawaqa Park on Friday night before Suva hosts Nadi on Sunday and Nadroga travels to Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour to face Navua.

In other games, leaders Lautoka host Tailevu Naitasiri at 7pm on Saturday while bottom placed Tavua will play Labasa at Garvey Park at 2pm on Sunday.