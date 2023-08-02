Suva’s BOG preparation on track

Suva has shifted its focus to next week’s Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants tournament and Coach Babs Khan is eying a better outing in Nadi.

The capital city boys impressed in their 4-1 win over Navua in the Digicel Fiji Premier League match on Sunday and Khan said their preparation is on track.

“The win means that we are in the right direction as we get closer to BOG. We have one match against Nadroga and we will utilise it as the build-up towards the tournament.”

“Like any DFPL match, it’s going to be an important game for us and we want to avoid making silly errors in that game rather focus more on things we want to improve in our game and playing style.”

“So far we have been working on our attacking game and that’s something we want to continue improving on because teams come well prepared and put on a different level of show at tournaments and we want to go well prepared.”

After 14 matches, the Suva is currently third with 26 points from seven wins, five draws and two losses.

The Whites are drawn in Group B with Ba, Rewa and defending champions Labasa.

Meanwhile, Suva will travel to Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka to take on Nadroga at 3pm on Sunday.