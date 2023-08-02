Wednesday, August 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Suva’s BOG preparation on track

Suva has shifted its focus to next week’s Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants tournament and Coach Babs Khan is eying a better outing in Nadi.

The capital city boys impressed in their 4-1 win over Navua in the Digicel Fiji Premier League match on Sunday and Khan said their preparation is on track.

“The win means that we are in the right direction as we get closer to BOG. We have one match against Nadroga and we will utilise it as the build-up towards the tournament.”

“Like any DFPL match, it’s going to be an important game for us and we want to avoid making silly errors in that game rather focus more on things we want to improve in our game and playing style.”

“So far we have been working on our attacking game and that’s something we want to continue improving on because teams come well prepared and put on a different level of show at tournaments and we want to go well prepared.”

After 14 matches, the Suva is currently third with 26 points from seven wins, five draws and two losses.

The Whites are drawn in Group B with Ba, Rewa and defending champions Labasa.

Meanwhile, Suva will travel to Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka to take on Nadroga at 3pm on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Vendor content, price of imported f...

A vendor at the Suva Municipal Council is content with the Governme...
News

Vendor unmoved by reinstatement of ...

A vendor who has been operating at the Suva Municipal Market for th...
News

FRCS appoints two new board directo...

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) has announced the appoi...
News

Particulars of offence in Qiliho tr...

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has amended the p...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Vendor content, price of importe...

News
A vendor a...

Vendor unmoved by reinstatement ...

News
A vendor w...

FRCS appoints two new board dire...

News
The Fiji R...

Particulars of offence in Qiliho...

News
The Office...

Vodafone Fiji staff bag awards i...

Business
Vodafone F...

Southern derby to kick start BOG...

2023 Battle of Giants
The 2023 R...

Popular News

Fijian economy poised for growth...

News
The Reserv...

Health Ministry to purchase medi...

News
Cabinet ha...

Kalounivale handed three match s...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Pair fronts court over unlawful ...

News
Two men we...

Most fatal accidents happened in...

News
Most of th...

‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dies...

Entertainment
25-year-ol...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Vendor content, price of imported fruits to rise