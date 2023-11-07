Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Tahioa named in Solomon Is squad

Photo Courtesy: Solomon Islands Football Association.

Suva midfielder Marlon Tahioa has been named in the Solomon Islands 28-member squad for the 2023 Pacific Games which will be played in Honiara later this month.

Solomon Islands Head Coach Felipe Vega-Arango has maintained the MSG 2023 Champions squad and made some key inclusions – the return of their International Micah Lea’alafa and Tahiona to feature on home soil.

The side will also feature former Nadi midfielder William Komasi, former Rewa and Nasinu attacker Atkin Kaua, former Lautoka striker Joses Nawo and former Suva striker Gagame Feni.

Feni’s nephews Molis Gagame and Aengari Gagame have been included in the squad following their performance in the Telekom Super League this year.

Home-based goalkeeper Junior Petua including midfielders Don Keana and Hudson Oreinima also made the final list.

The team will head into camp this week.

Solomon Islands: Philip Mango, Timothy Maearasia, Micheal Laulae, Loea Mani, David Supa, Aengari Gagame, Javin Wae, Alick Stanton, Allen Peter, Calvin Dhasio, Leon Kofana, Molis Gagame, William Komasi, Atkin Kaua, Molea Tigi, Joses Nawo, Gagame Feni, Marlon Tahioa, Bobby Leslie, John Orobulu, Micah Lea’alafa, Raphael Le’ai, Fordeny Junior, Norman Ngahu, Hudson Orienia, Don Keana, Junior Petua.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
