Talacolo has stepped up: Gollings

Fiji 7s coach Ben Gollings is impressed with lanky forward Joseva Talacolo’s leadership skills after he stepped up and led the side in the pool games of the Singapore 7s on Saturday.

“Joe’s part of the leadership group for some time. I put him as Captain in the Marist tournament and he’s vice-captain in this tournament.”

Gollings said experienced Skipper Tevita Daugunu has been carrying some niggling injury and resting him was very important for them.

“Obviously when Tevita is not on the field, he steps up to that position. Often about Joseva is what he does on the field. He leads by the way he plays and he showed that last week. He stepped up and put in three big games so it’s fantastic.”

“Tevita has been carrying a bit of niggle and therefore we rested him for two games. It’s competitive at the moment with the team which we want. It’s a tough decision who the 13th man is. I think the key in all aspects is that everybody played a part in the team yesterday.”

Fiji plays France at 5.02 pm in the third Cup quarterfinal.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
