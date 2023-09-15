Friday, September 15, 2023
Tamanitoakula gets brace in Ba win

National striker Luisa Tamanitoakula scored a brace of goals to help Ba post a 3-0 win over Rewa in their opening match of the inaugural Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice cream Women’s Battle of the Giants at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

The 25-year-old Valelevu-based Police officer was in fine form and used her experience and fitness to guide the Charlene Lockington coached side.

Both teams, boosted by former and current national reps, stuck to their game plans throughout the encounter and tried to launch attacks through set-pieces and counter-attacks with play being tight in midfield.

Apart from Tamanitoakula, Ba also had the services of sensational striker Cema Nasau, Angeline Rekha, experienced goalkeeper Mereseini Waqali, Evivi Buka, Louisa Simmons and Sereana Naweni while the ladies from the Delta Town had the services of assistant national women’s team coach Naomi Waqanidrola alongside her sister Sekola Waqanidrola and Junior Kulas skipper Adi Litia Bakaniceva.

Nasau opened the scoring in the 40th minute when Mereoni’ Tora’s shot deflected off the Rewa goalmouth and landed on her feet for an easy finish.

Ba led 1-0 at the break.

Early in the second stanza, Rewa nearly got the leveler through Luisa Delai but her power packed shot went inches above the goalmouth.

Tamanitoakula doubled the lead for the Women-In-Black with a powerful strike which Rewa goalkeeper and defence misjudged in the 53rd minute.

A few minutes later, Tamanitoakula grabbed her second goal of the day with a header from a Rekha cross to seal the win.

Ba will play Nadi tomorrow while Labasa will meet Rewa.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
