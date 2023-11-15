TC Mal weakens, moves further away from Fiji

The Fiji Meteorological Service says as of 8am today, Tropical Cyclone Mal was located 130 km west of Kadavu, moving southeast at 15 knots, away from the Fiji Group.

In a statement, the Weather Office said that while still a Category three system, it is anticipated to weaken to Category two in the next 6–9 hours.

It said that Southern Viti Levu, Vatulele, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands may experience storm to gale force winds due to the proximity of the cyclone.

Despite TC Mal moving away from western Viti Levu, gusty winds may persist for some time.

Though winds have eased over Yasawa, rain bands associated with the cyclone could continue affecting the Fiji Group, leading to periods of heavy rainfall.

Consequently, a heavy rain warning covers the entire Fiji Group, with a flash flood warning for Viti Levu and a flash flood alert for western Vanua Levu.

The next high tide is expected at around 7:30pm tonight.