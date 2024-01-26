Friday, January 26, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Temporary road closure for Wailoku

The Water Authority of Fiji and the Fiji Roads Authority are advising residents and community members residing in Savura and Wailoku that the Wailoku Road is temporarily closed to all traffic this Sunday from 9pm till Monday 4am.

In a joint statement, they said the closure is to allow WAF to carry out urgent repairs to a burst to the bulk raw water main along Wailoku.

During this period, an alternative route through Savura to Colo-i-Suva access road will be available for emergency services such as police, fire and ambulance due to poor road conditions.

WAF will have two standby vehicles at the site, one on each side for residents requiring travel.

Both stakeholders have urged drivers to strictly follow safety signs and traffic controllers’ directions for the safety of other drivers and workers.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Singh seeks legal opinion on decisi...

The Minister for Sugar, Charan Jeath Singh is seeking the legal opi...
Football

Business house futsal cup hosts 46 ...

The FMF Gymnasium in Laucala Bay is all set to host the eagerly ant...
News

FRA proposes easy traffic access in...

The inspections and traffic assessments carried out during peak hou...
News

SODELPA to remain with Coalition, b...

A letter has been dispatched to the Office of the Prime Minister, i...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Singh seeks legal opinion on dec...

News
The Minist...

Business house futsal cup hosts ...

Football
The FMF Gy...

FRA proposes easy traffic access...

News
The inspec...

SODELPA to remain with Coalition...

News
A letter h...

TD04F cancelled, heavy rain stil...

News
A heavy ra...

SODELPA is free to do as it will...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

Leawere, Bai join Drua women coa...

Rugby
Renowned F...

Kamikamica recommended Dr Senilo...

News
Sacked Min...

OFC aims to introduce VAR by 202...

Football
Plans to i...

Neither Karavaki nor Dr Seniloli...

News
Last Octob...

FRA proposes easy traffic access...

News
The inspec...

Kaka cheers on Fijiana for Perth...

Rugby
New Zealan...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Singh seeks legal opinion on decision by FSC in 2016