Thursday, December 21, 2023
Tight competition for Ravouvou’s spot

Competition has been tight in the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua camp in the race to see who will don the number 12 jersey in the absence of  Kalaveti Ravouvou who has joined the Bristol Bears in London.

Former Fiji Warriors centre Michael Naitokani who has also put his hand-up in the fight for centre field, said all players vying for the spot can make it.

“There are lots of us like Apisalome Vota, Epeli Momo and Waqa Nalaga, anyone of us can don that jersey,” Naitokani told FijiLive.

“We just have to go for it, as we can see in training it’s up to whoever wants it.”

Representing the Drua in six matches in the position last season, Naitokani said he had to also prove his capabilities of performing in that spot.

“The coaches trusted me that I can do the job, I just have to trust myself that I can don the jersey.

“For me I have to focus on what skills can I bring to the team, and wearing the jersey will tell me how I can help the team next season.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
