Time to reflect and be thankful: Seruiratu

As Fiji celebrates Diwali today, Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu is urging all citizens to use the joyous occasion to reflect and be thankful for the year we have had.

In his Diwali message, Seruiratu said: “Let the celebration of Diwali this year bring about unity, love, and peace to the hearts of every Fijian.”

“Diwali is a joyous occasion as we celebrate light conquering darkness and good over evil. May we all come together in unity to enjoy the many good things we can all achieve when we work hand in hand in bringing light, prosperity and joy over our beloved nation of Fiji.”

He said it is times like Diwali that bring us all together in unity and love.

“I pray that we can cleanse our minds, bodies, and souls of darkness and allow the light to be victorious in each of us.”

“Let us all stand up for peace, love, and harmony where no one is left behind. Happy Diwali to everyone and may light continue to conquer the darkness in our beloved nation of Fiji.”