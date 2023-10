An unemployed man, who tried to set fire at Totogo Police Station on the 21st September, 2023 has been charged.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime (ACP Crime) Mesake Waqa said the man was released from St Giles on Thursday and taken into custody.

After been formally interviewed, he was charged with a count of Attempt to commit Arson, two counts Damaging Property and a count of Criminal Intimidation.

ACP Waqa said the suspect will be produced at the Magistrates Court in Suva tomorrow.