Tourism numbers on an upward trend: Gavoka

Tourism numbers have grown significantly and projections show a positive trend in the future, says Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for.Tourism Viliame Gavoka.

Gavoka made the statement at the 2023 Tourism Convention at the Shangri-La Fijian Resort.

“We have returned to 2019 levels of GDP, with the Fijian economy projected to expand by 8.2 percent. This quick recovery is on the back of the tourism industry.” Gavoka said.

“In the 10 months this year (Jan-Oct), we not only recovered pre-pandemic numbers, but are around 3.0 percent higher. By the end of the year, our visitor arrivals are expected to be 4 percent higher than 2019 — reaching a new record.”

“By next year, we will have received a million visitors. Tourism earnings for the first half of the year surpassed the same period in 2019. Perhaps a better measure.” he said.

Gavoka said the Government has welcomed the boost in investors wanting to work in Fiji.

“Investor confidence is strong, with the tourism sector leading investments. There are some big names talking to us. These will materialize in the near future. New hotels are in the pipeline with renovations/extension of existing ones.” Gavoka said.

He also said that Fiji Airways has also been instrumental, along with other stakeholders, in showcasing Fiji to the world.

“Our tourism brand was refreshed, making itself known in places we didn’t before. Hotels are reporting average occupancy of 80 percent.

The national airline, Fiji Airways, not only re-opened all our direct routes, but added new destinations and new markets.” Gavoka said.