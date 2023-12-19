Transformative visit was an eye-opener: Vasu

The Great Council of Chiefs (GCC) successfully completed a landmark visit to China, an expedition that marked a significant step towards innovative poverty elimination and sustainable rural development.

Sponsored by the People’s Republic of China, this visit offered the GCC a unique window into effective strategies that can be adapted for the benefit of iTaukei rural communities.

The GCC visited the Province of Shanghai, Hangzhou and Quanzhou, and engaged with various Chinese officials to explore successful approaches to poverty alleviation.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu said the journey was an eye-opener as they witnessed first-hand the transformative power of targeted rural development and technology integration.

“These lessons are invaluable as we seek to uplift our own rural communities.”

During the visit, both sides signaled their intention to strengthen bilateral agreements focusing on development cooperation, technical assistance, capacity building, and technology transfer.

“Our intention to strengthen partnership with China is a testament to the power of international collaboration,” the Minister added. “Through this, we will consider similar strategies, and adapt them to enrich the lives of our iTaukei people.”

Expressing gratitude towards the Chinese Government, the Minister remarked, “We are deeply thankful to the People’s Republic of China for their support. This visit symbolizes a shared vision for a prosperous, inclusive future.”

In advancing the outcomes of this visit, Vasu said the GCC commits to a transparent and accountable process, with a detailed presentation planned for the first GCC meeting in 2024.

“We are at a pivotal moment.”

“The insights from this visit will help guide our strategic decisions, ensuring that every step we take benefits our communities.”

He said looking forward, the GCC is optimistic about the transformative impact of this proposed partnership.

“The journey doesn’t end here. It’s a new beginning towards a future where no iTaukei community is left behind in our pursuit of progress and prosperity.”