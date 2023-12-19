Tuesday, December 19, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Transformative visit was an eye-opener: Vasu

The Great Council of Chiefs (GCC) successfully completed a landmark visit to China, an expedition that marked a significant step towards innovative poverty elimination and sustainable rural development.

Sponsored by the People’s Republic of China, this visit offered the GCC a unique window into effective strategies that can be adapted for the benefit of iTaukei rural communities.

The GCC visited the Province of Shanghai, Hangzhou and Quanzhou, and engaged with various Chinese officials to explore successful approaches to poverty alleviation.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu said the journey was an eye-opener as they witnessed first-hand the transformative power of targeted rural development and technology integration.

“These lessons are invaluable as we seek to uplift our own rural communities.”

During the visit, both sides signaled their intention to strengthen bilateral agreements focusing on development cooperation, technical assistance, capacity building, and technology transfer.

“Our intention to strengthen partnership with China is a testament to the power of international collaboration,” the Minister added. “Through this, we will consider similar strategies, and adapt them to enrich the lives of our iTaukei people.”

Expressing gratitude towards the Chinese Government, the Minister remarked, “We are deeply thankful to the People’s Republic of China for their support. This visit symbolizes a shared vision for a prosperous, inclusive future.”

In advancing the outcomes of this visit, Vasu said the GCC commits to a transparent and accountable process, with a detailed presentation planned for the first GCC meeting in 2024.

“We are at a pivotal moment.”

“The insights from this visit will help guide our strategic decisions, ensuring that every step we take benefits our communities.”

He said looking forward, the GCC is optimistic about the transformative impact of this proposed partnership.

“The journey doesn’t end here. It’s a new beginning towards a future where no iTaukei community is left behind in our pursuit of progress and prosperity.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Sailor Ratului qualifies for Olympi...

Fiji will have two sailing representatives at the Paris Olympics in...
Football

Fiji FA holds largest camp for futu...

Fiji Football Association’s Technical Centre in Ba is currently hos...
Rugby

Lutu signs long term deal with West...

Young Fijian speedster Losana Lutu has extended her contract with t...
News

Multi-Agency collaboration to enhan...

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, Consumer Council of...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Sailor Ratului qualifies for Oly...

Sports
Fiji will ...

Fiji FA holds largest camp for f...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Lutu signs long term deal with W...

Rugby
Young Fiji...

Multi-Agency collaboration to en...

News
The Fijian...

Fiji to host Oceania Championshi...

Sports
The 2024 O...

Anushma achieves medical dream

News
22-year-ol...

Popular News

All Western final in National Cl...

Football
It will be...

FCOSS water and sanitation repor...

News
A recent s...

AG maybe guilty of misconduct: C...

News
Former Pri...

Contepomi is new Argentina coach...

Rugby
Argentina ...

Star-studded Police FC remain on...

Football
A star-stu...

Police FC wins National Club Cha...

Football
Ba's Polic...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Sailor Ratului qualifies for Olympics