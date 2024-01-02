Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Tribunal to investigate Qiliho yet to be appointed

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says suspended Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho will still be paid despite suspension as a tribunal inquiry is still pending.

Rabuka said neither the Constitutional Offices Commission, nor the Government, has the power to change and he respects that.

The Prime Minister said a complaint was received and the Constitutional Offices Commission is still considering and will soon appoint a tribunal to investigate and recommend the next course of action.

Rabuka said once appointed; the tribunal will have the full discretion to undertake its own investigation.

He has reassured Fijians that there will be no interference from the executive, or the legislative or the judiciary.

“They are free to operate without interference and will be totally independent once appointed,” Rabuka said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
