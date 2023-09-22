Friday, September 22, 2023
TSLS inks deal with two NZ universities

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service has signed an agreement with the University of Canterbury and the University of Waikato in New Zealand to add more eligible institutions for overseas scholarships.

TSLS chief executive, Dr Hasmukh Lal said it is a proud moment for them to partner with and sign an agreement with renowned universities to sponsor Fijian students through the Fiji Government Overseas scholarship scheme.

Administered by TSLS, the agreement will ensure pastoral care, learning support and overall student well-being.

Dr Lal said students will be given scholarships in national priority areas that are not offered in Fiji.

He further said TSLS has existing arrangements with the University of Auckland, Auckland University of Technology and Massey University and from next year, Masters and Ph.D. by research scholarships will be for New Zealand-based universities.

Fijian-born distinguished Professor and Pro Vice-Chancellor Pacific, Professor Steven Ratuva said he will work closely with the International Office to look after Fijian students at the university.

Prof Ratuva highlighted that the University of Canterbury provides the right study environment for Pacific students to succeed in their studies.

Meanwhile, University of Waikato Vice-Chancellor Professor Neil Quigley shared similar sentiments and acknowledged the Fiji government and TSLS for the collaboration.

Prof Quigley said they are regularly expanding the programs which they are offering and in the last few years, they have been developing a new Nursing program for undergraduate and graduate entry.

He said they are happy to work with partners in the Pacific to cater for students in these key areas and areas that are in high demand as per their national priority needs.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
