Tuisuva meets rugby heroes in Welagi

Nadroga native Merelisita Tuisuva said she’s ticked a box off her bucket list after she and her family traveled from neighbouring Waiyevo home to Welagi, to witness Flying Fijians at training and got a chance to take pictures with their rugby heroes.

Tuisuva hails from Balenabelo Village in Baravi, Nadroga and said when she heard that the team was at Welagi Village she did not want to miss out on the opportunity.

“Most of the players it was the first time for me to see them,” Tuisuva told FijiLive.

“It was exciting see them in person and trying to place the faces to their famous names.”

Tuisuva has been in Taveuni for three years with the husband serving at the Government Station in Waiyevo said the people of Taveuni were lucky to have the Flying Fijians on the island.

“Taveuni is very lucky to have the team here, most places around the country would dream of the opportunity to see them.

“For me personally, it has been a blessing to be able to see the players and I will be cheering for them loudly when I see them play for Fiji.”

Tuisuva with her daughter Unaisi Koli and niece Vaciseva Vocea were among a lucky few that managed to get photos with some of the players after their training session yesterday.