Turova, Senivutu set for Fijiana XVs debut

Penina Turova and Loraini Senivutu will make their Fijiana XVs debut against Spain in the WXV3 tournament in Dubai on Saturday morning.

Coach Inoke Male has named the promising youngsters in the match-day squad and they will start from the bench.

Male has also alternated the team slightly.

Tiana Robonakakadavu joins Ana Korovata in the front row and the pair will be accompanied by Bitila Tawake at hooker.

Doreen Narokete pairs with Nunia Uluimoala in the lock positions while Merevesi Ofakimalino comes at blindside flanker and Netherlands based Sulita Waisega retained at openside flanker.

Captain Sereima Leweniqila will don the number eight jersey and the halves combination of Setaita Railumu and Jennifer Ravutia is retained as well.

Iva Sauira and Adita Milinia will burn their speed out on the wings while Rusila Nagasau will partner Vani Arei in midfield and Luisa Tisolo comfortably maintaining the fullback’s role.

Unaisi Lalabalavu, Mereoni Nakesa, Karalaini Naisewa, Evivi Senikarivi, Neivoha Merewairita and Atelaite Buna will provide cover from the bench.

The Vodafone Fijiana XVs will face Spain at 3:30am (Fiji Time) at the Sevens Stadium.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
