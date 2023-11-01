Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Turuva, Kautoga back for Pacific Bowl final

Photo Courtesy: NRL

Fiji Bati winger Sunia Turuva and hardman Kitione Kautoga have returned to face the PNG Kumuls in the final of the inaugural Men’s Pacific Bowl in Port Moresby on Sunday.

Penrith Panthers star winger Turuva and Manly Sea Eagles forward, Kautoga have been training with the full squad this week after missing last Sunday’s game to injury.

Turuva’s return now shifts speedster Jason Qareqare to the bench after he made an impressive debut for Fiji in their 43-16 win over the Kumuls over the weekend.

Saint George Illawarra Dragons powerhouse Mikaele Ravalawa moves from centre to his normal spot on the left wing.

Kautoga has recovered from a back injury and joins a new-look bench that also features Watisoni Waqanisaravi and Pio Seci, who weren’t part of last week’s match.

Noah Nailagoliva and Sirilo Lovokuro are the men to make way, while Mesake Ravonu is out with a head knock.

The final between Fiji Bati and the PNG Kumuls will kick off at 5pm at Santos Stadium in Port Moresby on Sunday.

Fiji Bati: Jahream Bula, Maika Sivo, Sunia Turuva, Waqa Blake, Mikaele Ravalawa, Kurt Donoghoe, Brandon Wakeham, Tui Kamikamica (C), Pemnioni Tagituimua, King Vuniyayawa, Apisalome Saukuru, Taane Milne, Caleb Navale.

Reserves: Kitione Kautoga, Gordon Whippy, Watisoni Waqanisaravi, Pio Seci, Jason Qereqere, Noah Nailagoliva, Sirilo Lovokuro.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
