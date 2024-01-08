Tuwai’s achievements cannot be measured: Raiwalui

Former Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui says the achievements of dual Olympic gold medalist, Jerry Tuwai simply cannot be measured and he has nothing to defend.

Raiwalui, in a tweet said, “Jerry….regardless of what happens in the next 12 months, you will go down as one of Fiji Rugby’s greatest sons.”

“What you have done for the game and your achievements on the field simply cannot be measured.”

“You have nothing to defend; it is us that owes you a debt of gratitude,” wrote Raiwalui.

Tuwai, in the weekend opened up about his absence from the sevens program after Coach Ben Gollings told reporters after the team training in Sigatoka on Friday that Tuwai was no longer part of his squad and he had to play in local tournaments to be considered in the team.

In response via a social media post, Tuwai stated: Lots of questions that has been going on and I have to clear a lot of things about the rugby team environment and the roles we play as senior players.”

“What if we see something that is taking down our performance?? Should we keep our mouth shut and let everything goes down the drain?” he asked.

“All the sacrifices and everything that we have achieved as a rugby nation and all the blood, sweat and tears that my brothers before me fought for, that Fiji 7s is known today.”

Tuwai said he has played with great coaches and management with extraordinary players and leaders that have stood up for what is right and true.

“For nearly 10 years I have shouldered the call of my God and Nation. I have never complained or backed down. I have played with injury and pain and I have never given up.”

“I don’t mind not playing. There will come a time we will take our rest. Nothing lasts forever.”

“I’m still cheering at home with all my heart. I still cry when they lost a game.”

“The thing I’m trying to say is I’m out of the program because something I did that will benefit the team. “

He revealed the sacrifice he made that day (a day in training) cost him his place in the 7s program and what he wanted has happened.

Referring to Gollings, Tuwai said: “He is a good man and a great human being but the task that is given to him is more than he can handle.”

“The excuse they said for me to prove myself in the local tournaments. Nearly a decade of international tournaments and awards and trophies and championships is not enough??

“I have played under great leaders and I had the honour in leading our warriors into battle.”

“I don’t like doing a lot of talking but I have to defend my honour. I’m still happy I’m still cheering. I still have Fiji in my heart. Go Fiji Go.”