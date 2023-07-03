Monday, July 3, 2023
601 ad
Tuwai’s house will cost $200k

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says constructing double Olympic Gold medalist, Jerry Tuwai’s house will cost more than $200,000.

Speaking to FijiLive, Saukuru said they will fulfil the promise made by the previous Government to Tuwai after the Tokyo Olympic win in 2021.

“It’s not going to cost $30,000, it’ll be more than that and we have already begun with the material quotation.”

“We have finalised the plan and the finance team is processing the fund.”

“We are hopeful that the construction work will start before August this year because his house has been on the pending list since 2021.”

“He will be awarded what he was promised.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Youth and Sports gets an allocation of $19.5 million in the 2023-2024 National Budget.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
