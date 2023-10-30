Monday, October 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Uluinasau misses out on top honor

Fijiana star Reapi Uluinasau missed out on the Women’s 7s Player of the Year award during the World Rugby awards in Paris today.

Uluinasau was nominated alongside New Zealand’s Michaela Blyde, Australia’s Madison Levi and eventual winner Tyla Nathan-Wong.

Nathan-Wong has been at the heart of the Black Ferns Sevens success story since the beginning, playing in the inaugural World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in 2012 and pulling the strings as the playmaker ever since.

She played in all seven tournaments on the 2023 Series, scoring 247 points as the Black Ferns Sevens reached every final, winning six titles to claim a seventh overall crown.

Nathan-Wong made the HSBC Series Dream Team and sits second on the all-time point-scoring list with 1,295.

Meanwhile, Argentina’s Rodrigo Isgro walked away with Men’s 7s Player of the Year award.

Isgro was an ever-present for Argentina on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2023, playing in all 11 tournaments as Los Pumas Sevens enjoyed their best-ever campaign, winning three titles from six Cup final appearances.

He scored 33 tries for Argentina and featured in four individual HSBC Dream Teams and the overall Series Dream Team.

His performances helped earn up a call-up to make his test debut and secure a place in Argentina’s Rugby World Cup 2023 squad.

Other nominees for the award were Isgro’s Argentina teammate Marcos Moneta and New Zealand’s Akuila Rokolisoa and Leroy Carter.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Bus driver involved in fatal accide...

The 21-year-old bus driver who allegedly caused the death of a 23-y...
News

Uncle held over sexual assault of s...

A man has been further remanded in custody for raping two sisters o...
News

Fiji’s reputation has been de...

The National Federation Party has written to the Prime Minister Sit...
News

Fiji withdraws support on human rig...

The Government has announced its withdrawal from being a party to t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Bus driver involved in fatal acc...

News
The 21-yea...

Uncle held over sexual assault o...

News
A man has ...

Fiji’s reputation has been...

News
The Nation...

Fiji withdraws support on human ...

News
The Govern...

Impacts on human rights determin...

News
The Human ...

Ba confirms Pacific Cup particip...

Football
Ba Preside...

Popular News

Stay focused, Singh tells PALM S...

News
Minister f...

Hou’s goal see Warriors secure S...

Football
Former Rew...

5 youngsters promoted to main Dr...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Seruiratu elected Chairperson fo...

News
The Fijian...

Savea crowned World 15s Player o...

Rugby
New Zealan...

PNG without key players against ...

NRL
Papua New ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Bus driver involved in fatal accident gets bail