Uluinasau misses out on top honor

Fijiana star Reapi Uluinasau missed out on the Women’s 7s Player of the Year award during the World Rugby awards in Paris today.

Uluinasau was nominated alongside New Zealand’s Michaela Blyde, Australia’s Madison Levi and eventual winner Tyla Nathan-Wong.

Nathan-Wong has been at the heart of the Black Ferns Sevens success story since the beginning, playing in the inaugural World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in 2012 and pulling the strings as the playmaker ever since.

She played in all seven tournaments on the 2023 Series, scoring 247 points as the Black Ferns Sevens reached every final, winning six titles to claim a seventh overall crown.

Nathan-Wong made the HSBC Series Dream Team and sits second on the all-time point-scoring list with 1,295.

Meanwhile, Argentina’s Rodrigo Isgro walked away with Men’s 7s Player of the Year award.

Isgro was an ever-present for Argentina on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2023, playing in all 11 tournaments as Los Pumas Sevens enjoyed their best-ever campaign, winning three titles from six Cup final appearances.

He scored 33 tries for Argentina and featured in four individual HSBC Dream Teams and the overall Series Dream Team.

His performances helped earn up a call-up to make his test debut and secure a place in Argentina’s Rugby World Cup 2023 squad.

Other nominees for the award were Isgro’s Argentina teammate Marcos Moneta and New Zealand’s Akuila Rokolisoa and Leroy Carter.