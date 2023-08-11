Unbeaten Suva wary of Naitasiri

Suva Rugby Head Coach Solomone Nute believes his team will be tested when they take on Naitasiri in a top of the table Skipper Cup clash tomorrow.

After seeing off a strong 19-7 challenge from Tailevu last week, Nute said they would have to do better.

“Tailevu was tough, and as seen they really asked questions of us,” Nute said.

“We have called on a lot of our young guns to fill some gaps with a number of our senior players being called away for international duties.

Key senior players are currently with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces rugby team that defends its Defence Rugby World Cup title this year.

“We have had to let go of some senior players, and we have a lot of youngsters filling the role.

“It’s all about developing, and although we are wary of playing Naitasiri at their home, we are confident the players have what it takes to deliver.”

Naitasiri hosts Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm tomorrow.