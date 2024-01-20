Saturday, January 20, 2024
Urgent need to develop own jurisprudence

Minister of Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua says Fiji stands at a pivotal juncture in its legal and cultural history, where there is an urgent need to develop our own jurisprudence.

He highlighted this at the Fiji Law Society’s annual conference on Yanuca Island yesterday and said this development involves learning from the lessons imparted by our colonial past, but more importantly, moving forward to establish our distinct interpretations and applications of the law.

“Creating our jurisprudence means critically evaluating and, where necessary, redefining the legal principles we inherited. It involves scrutinizing these principles through the lens of Fijian values and realities.”

“This approach will not only ensure that our laws are more relevant and responsive to our specific context but will also foster a sense of ownership and pride in our legal system.”

Tikoduadua said the development of a unique Fijian jurisprudence also means placing a greater emphasis on customary laws and practices.

He said our traditional customs and societal structures offer a wealth of knowledge and guidance that can inform modern legal interpretations and solutions.

He said by harmonising customary practices with contemporary legal principles, we can create a more holistic and culturally sensitive legal framework.

“The development of our own jurisprudence in Fiji is not just a legal necessity but a cultural imperative. It is a journey towards asserting our national identity within the realm of law, ensuring that our legal system not only respects but also reflects and upholds the unique values and aspirations of the Fijian people,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
