Usher marries Jennifer Goicoechea in Vegas

Usher just said “Yeah!” to marrying Jennifer Goicoechea.

The singer tied the knot with the music executive in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, the same day he performed a medley of his greatest hits at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, according to a marriage certificate obtained by TMZ.

News of the wedding comes just days after Usher and Jennifer—who share kids Sovereign, 3, and Sire, 2—obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada. In court records previously reviewed by E! News, the eight-time Grammy winner and his longtime love got the license on Feb 8, but had not filed it prior to Usher’s Super Bowl performance.

The couple were seen donning in matching white outfits at a Super Bowl after-party on Feb. 11. At the time, Usher, 45, wore a plethora of rings on his left hand—including a golden band on his wedding finger—while Jennifer, 40, paired her ivory top and high-waisted trousers with a pair of ivory gloves.

Jennifer was first linked to Usher in October 2019, when she was photographed kissing the “U Got It Bad” artist backstage at one of his shows. Four months later, the pair stepped out at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party together.

By September 2020, the duo welcomed their first child together, daughter Sovereign. Then, exactly twelve months later, Jennifer gave birth to their youngest child, son Sire.

“We’ve obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children,” Usher—who is also dad to sons Usher “Cinco” V, 16, and Naviyd, 15, from his past marriage to ex Tameka Foster—told People earlier in February. “It wouldn’t be odd for us to get married.”

He added, “And we’re going to be in each other’s lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share.”