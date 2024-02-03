Usher to pay homage to R&B music artists

Usher is sharing more details about how and why he’s giving R&B music the spotlight during his highly anticipated Super Bowl LVIII I halftime show performance later this month.

In an interview that aired on Good Morning America on Friday, he told reporter Kelley Carter that he considered struggles that past Black artists had to endure so that, at 45 years old, he could be the musician headlining the live entertainment during football’s biggest night.

Usher said that when planning his show, he thought about artists of the past “having to at some point, go through kitchens to even be able to perform for an audience.”

“They had to leave back through that same door, you know, fearing for their lives as they went to the next state to do the same thing,” he continued.

“So, I’m coming through the front door with this one,” Usher added with a smile.

The “My Boo” singer had three decades worth of music to choose from for his halftime show set, and he told Carter that he also thought about his friends and mentors in the industry when planning the upcoming performance.

“I didn’t start where I am now, and I didn’t get there by myself,” he said. “So, everybody that has been a part of it, I’m carrying them with me. All of my fans, my loved ones — the people who may have felt like they have been forgotten, they haven’t. I’m carrying you right with me when I walk on that stage that night.”

Usher also told Carter that the initial adrenaline rush that he got when he learned he was confirmed to headline the show wore off when he saw how much work it was, but, “I’m ready,” he said.

The “OMG” singer didn’t tease any specific details or surprises to expect from the performance, but he previously said in a digital cover interview with Vogue that he hopes people who only watch the Super Bowl for the football see his show and have a “healing” experience.

He also teased at least one costume change, rollerskating and some guest appearances along with choreography.

Usher will perform during the Super Bowl halftime show on 11 February.