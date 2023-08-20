Sunday, August 20, 2023
Valemei charged for careless tackle

Photo Courtesy: Cowboys/NRL

Fiji Bati and North Queensland Cowboys’ winger Semi Valemei has been charged with a grade one careless high tackle after the side’s 32-12 loss to the Cronulla Sharks in Round 25 of NRL on Thursday.

Valemei was caught for his ill-disciplined action on Sharks fullback Connor Tracey.

He faces a fine of $750 if he pleads guilty or $1000 if he unsuccessfully challenges the charge at the NRL judiciary.

This was Valemei’s first offence of the season making a return to NRL after spending a few months at the Knock-on-Effect Cup competition.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Warriors forward Bunty Afoa has been charged with Dangerous Contact on Sea Eagles’ five-eighth Jake Arthur.

With an early guilty plea, he faces a $1000 fine, increasing to $1500 should Afoa fight the charge and be found guilty in a panel.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
