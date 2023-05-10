Wednesday, May 10, 2023
601 ad
Valetini named as best Australian standout

Wallabies flanker Rob Valetini has been named as one of the best Australian standout performers after Round 11 of the Super Rugby Pacific.

Valetini delivered his typical barnstorming best for the Brumbies in their 33-26 win against the Rebels on Sunday.

He constantly took the ball over the advantage line and caused the Rebels nightmares.

He finished with six tackle busts to go with 108 metres, a try and a game-high 19 tackles.

Round 11 standout: Te Tera Faulkner, Lachlan Lonergan, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Hugh Sinclair, Jeremy Williams, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon, Carter Gordon, Monty Ioane, Lalakai Foketi, Len Ikitau, Lachie Anderson, Tom Wright.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
