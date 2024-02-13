Tuesday, February 13, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Vasu in NZ to deepen Fijian and Maori ties

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, along with his delegation, met with the Māori King, Te Arikinui Tūheitia Paki at the Turangawaewae Marae in Hamilton, New Zealand yesterday with the primary aim to deepen ties between the Maori and indigenous Fijians.

Vasu extended greetings from the Fiji Government and its people and a tabua was gifted by the his team as a symbol of respect.

During the discussions, Vasu recognised the established ties between New Zealand and Fiji, committing to further improve this relationship.

The parties agreed to initiate collaborative efforts in areas of shared interest, with a Memorandum of Understanding set to formalise their cooperation.

Following the visit to the Māori King, the Minister’s delegation was hosted at the Waikato – Tainui, where they were motivated by the progress of this Māori Iwi for its members’ present and future benefit.

Both groups committed to mutual learning to bolster the economic status of their indigenous communities.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Former Lautoka coach Autar dies

The local football fraternity is mourning the loss of prominent coa...
Football

Kulas lose to Solomon Is, face NZ i...

The Digicel Fiji Kulas finished second in Group A of the OFC Women’...
News

Nadi teen to compete in double page...

17-year-old Ashlin Alveena Prasad has bagged another opportunity to...
Entertainment

Usher marries Jennifer Goicoechea i...

Usher just said "Yeah!" to marrying Jennifer Goicoechea. The sin...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Former Lautoka coach Autar dies

Football
The local ...

Kulas lose to Solomon Is, face N...

Football
The Digice...

Nadi teen to compete in double p...

News
17-year-ol...

Usher marries Jennifer Goicoeche...

Entertainment
Usher just...

Swift’s Super Bowl airtime...

Entertainment
Taylor Swi...

Fijiana XVs to face Wallaroos in...

Rugby
The Vodafo...

Popular News

TD05F to intensify into tropical...

News
TD05F re-e...

Cabinet endorses study by IRENA

News
Cabinet ha...

Govt looks to mitigate impact of...

News
Cabinet ha...

Framework on medicinal marijuana...

News
A policy f...

Woman charged with possession of...

News
A 27-year-...

Ratu Sukuna Day will be an annua...

News
Ratu Sukun...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Former Lautoka coach Autar dies