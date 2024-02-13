Vasu in NZ to deepen Fijian and Maori ties

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, along with his delegation, met with the Māori King, Te Arikinui Tūheitia Paki at the Turangawaewae Marae in Hamilton, New Zealand yesterday with the primary aim to deepen ties between the Maori and indigenous Fijians.

Vasu extended greetings from the Fiji Government and its people and a tabua was gifted by the his team as a symbol of respect.

During the discussions, Vasu recognised the established ties between New Zealand and Fiji, committing to further improve this relationship.

The parties agreed to initiate collaborative efforts in areas of shared interest, with a Memorandum of Understanding set to formalise their cooperation.

Following the visit to the Māori King, the Minister’s delegation was hosted at the Waikato – Tainui, where they were motivated by the progress of this Māori Iwi for its members’ present and future benefit.

Both groups committed to mutual learning to bolster the economic status of their indigenous communities.