All Blacks 7s veteran Sam Dickson has been withdrawn from the traveling squad to Dubai this weekend due to an injury.

He suffered a hamstring strain in the lead-up to the new campaign and will also miss the second SVNS leg at Cape Town.

Dickson has been replaced by Brady Rush in the squad that is headlined by Akuila Rokolisoa.

New Zealand is drawn in Pool A with South Africa, Samoa and Canada and will open its campaign against the Blitzboks at 5.44pm on Saturday.