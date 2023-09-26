Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Veteran Volivoli to spearhead Fiji’s campaign

Seasoned campaigner Suliano Volivoli will lead Fiji’s brigade in the 7s competition at the 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands in December.

The rugged Police officer who made a return in national colors earlier this year is the most experienced player in the 12-member final team picked for the Games.

Alusio Vakadranu and Rokoua Rasaku are two other players with international experience as the pair briefly represented the country in the HSBC World Sevens Series.

Former national rep Sireli Bobo will coach the defending champions and the team will be managed by Rokolua Lala while Benjamin McGowan will be the physio.

Fiji squad– Alusio Vakadranu, Netava Koroisau, Waisea Lawebuka, Jioji Nasova, Rokoua Rasaku, Atunaisa Batikado, Maleli Tuvusa, Jone Natanu, Isimeli Tikomaimereke, Ropate Rere, Manueli Ratuniyarawa, Suliano Volivoli.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
