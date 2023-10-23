Vosarogo’s appointment will be reviewed

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua says the Coalition Government’s unwavering commitment to the 2013 Constitution remains a cornerstone of Fiji’s democracy and the recent appointment of Filimoni Vosarogo as the Attorney-General will be reviewed.

Speaking in a media conference today, Tikoduadua said the Government will ensure all constitutional mandates and principles are adhered to.

He said they will be in dialogue with legal stalwarts, including the Fiji Law Society to ensure the steps they take forward are informed, measured, and reflective of expert opinions.

“Recognising the importance of faith in our democratic systems, we pledge a transparent and accountable approach for all significant governmental appointments in the future.”

“We understand the gravity of the situations and its implications for our nation. Prime Minister Rabuka, recognizing his prerogative, will be making an official announcement regarding the position of the Attorney-General in due course.”

“The nation can trust that the decision will be in the best interest of our democracy and its pillars.”

Tikoduadua addressed the nation in wake of concerns raised by the Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai and subsequent consultations with both the Commander and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Tikoduadua said this is with regards to Section 96(2)(b) of the Constitution and the suitability of Vosarogo for the role of the Attorney-General.

He said these are under serious consideration and the Government’s duty to uphold every article and provision of the Constitution cannot and will not be compromised.

“The sanctity of the rule of law and the supreme law is of utmost importance. It is our responsibility to ensure that decisions, particularly those involving appointments, are made with the utmost integrity, professionalism, and adherence to our established legal frameworks.”