Votoniu stars in Jetsetters win over Navua

Rugged defender Ame Votoniu scored the lone goal in Nadi’s 1-0 win over Navua in Round 10 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Prince Charles Park on Sunday.

The match kicked off at a relatively fast pace as the two teams, backed by a packed support, did not lack any lung power.

Navua launched some early attacks but solid defence led by goalkeeper Ratu Halstead kept the attackers at bay.

The southerners attack led by Alfred Ali and Melvin Mani was contained well by Nadi captain William Valentine, Siotame Kubu and Vuniuci Tikomaimereke on the other end of the field.

Votoniu snatched the winner, finding the back of the net in the 34th minute, beating Navua goalkeeper Viliame Rakuro.

The second half was pretty tense and tight as both teams found it hard to get on the score-sheet.

Nadi FC: Ratu Halstead (GK), Vishant Reddy, Eneriko Matau, Shaheel Valentine, William Valentine, Tuiba Batiratu, Ame Votoniu, Ratu Tulivou, Vuniuci Tikomaimereke, Mohammed Shafin, Siotame Kubu.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
