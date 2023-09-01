Friday, September 1, 2023
Vuabale aims to raise awareness on climate change

New graduate Jennifer Vuabale, aims to raise awareness campaigns on the effects of Climate Change in the Pacific region.

The 24-year-old who graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree majoring in Biology and Chemistry from the University of the South Pacific says her hard work and perseverance has paid off.

“It feels really satisfying and I’m just so blessed to be able to graduate today.”

“I’d like to thank God because without him all this would not have been possible and my family as well for coming all the way from Vanua Levu.”

“We cannot neglect the fact that climate change is our biggest threat in the Pacific. We need to reach out in communities to create awareness because people in the far rural and maritime areas lack knowledge regarding climate change and misusing our natural resources.”

The Nirua in Macuata lass who shares maternal links to Vatu, Udu Point in Cakaudrove said growing up beside the sea fuelled up the passion to safeguard the environment from harm.

“I’m more of a conservation person because I come from a village which is close to the sea and we have seen sea level rise over the past years.”

“A lot of villages rely on the sea as a source of food and income and in order to help them survive, we need to stop causing harm to the ozone layer because if that depletes, then the sea level begins to rise.”

“Everything starts with humans and we are the ones responsible for sea level rise which has got to an alarming rate. We need to protect the environment and that is only possible if we stop burning plastic materials which largely contribute to the cause of damages.”

“I feel there is a huge need to conserve our environment and natural resources for future generations because if we don’t do that right now, the upcoming generation who live in the rural and maritime region will find it difficult to survive.”

Meanwhile, the two days of USP Graduation will come to an end at the Laucala Campus in Suva today.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
