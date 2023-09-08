Friday, September 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

WAF dismisses rumors of dead cattle in Balevuto Dam

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) has dismissed rumors circulating on social media about the presence of a dead cattle at the Balevuto Dam.

Concerns were raised about potential water supply contamination affecting the community served by the Balevuto Water Supply Scheme.

WAF Chief Operating Officer, Seru Soderberg, stated that officials from WAF’s Operations and Water Quality Laboratory were immediately dispatched to investigate the claims and conduct water sampling tests.

“The findings from the Balevuto water supply system testing carried out complied with the Fiji National Drinking Water Quality Standards. There were no dead cattle or anything unusual present at the dam site,” said Soderberg.

He further clarified that the water samples were analyzed for microbiological contamination, and the results showed no presence of total and fecal coliforms in the treated water from the scheme.

Additional verifications were carried out by inspecting the entire catchment tributary streams and desilting works at the dam, which confirmed that there were no carcasses present.

To ensure consistent water quality and put an end to the rumors about water contamination, WAF carried out extensive flushing on its reticulation and cleaned the reservoir serving the Balevuto scheme.

Additional samples were taken and are currently being tested for compliance.

“Our team also surveyed the dam catchment to check for any potential contamination sources. However, no source of contamination was identified during this exercise,” Soderberg added.

As the raw water quality in the catchment can change with weather and catchment events, WAF is investigating if there are any other possible sources of contamination.

They are working closely with the Ministry of Health to validate water sampling test results and ensure public health remains a top priority.

Additional testing within the Balevuto System is being carried out by both teams.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Young guns raring to go against Suv...

In-form Nadi goalkeeper Ratu Halstead says their young brigade is r...
News

17k doses to boost immunization pro...

The US Government today handed over 17,280 doses of the Pfizer Vari...
Rugby

Mobil renews sponsorship with Fiji ...

The Fiji Rugby Football Union Trust Board (FRFUTB) today announced ...
News

Accident lands Police officers in h...

Two Police officers are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital following ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Young guns raring to go against ...

Football
In-form Na...

17k doses to boost immunization ...

News
The US Gov...

Mobil renews sponsorship with Fi...

Rugby
The Fiji R...

Accident lands Police officers i...

News
Two Police...

Bati pair in Team of the Week

NRL
Two Fiji B...

Turuva will be a player to watch...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Popular News

Turuva scores double in Panthers...

Sports
Fiji Bati ...

Suva, Nadroga to feature twice i...

Sports
Suva and N...

Cabinet endorses policy framewor...

News
Cabinet ha...

Dream comes true for star on the...

Rugby
17-year-ol...

Innovative CIRO project launched...

News
Save the C...

SODELPA can move vote of no conf...

News
General-Se...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Young guns raring to go against Suva: Halstead