Sunday, April 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Wainiqolo, Nayacalevu star in Toulon win

Photo courtesy: rugbyrama.fr

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Jiuta Wainiqolo bagged a double while towering Flying Fijians centre Waisea Nayacalevu a try as RCT Toulon overpowered Lyon 48-23 to qualify for the European Challenge Cup semifinal.

Early in the match, both teams traded penalties with Lima Sopoaga booting twice for Lyon while Ihaia West kicked once for Toulon.

A kick and chase from Baptiste Serin was quickly collected by winger Wainiqolo as he bulldozed through and dotted down in the 29th minute but West failed to convert, Toulen led by 8-6.

Errors in the Lyon midfield opened up more opportunities for Toulon as they scored two more back-to-back tries from hooker Teddy Baubigny and prop Dany Priso while West converted both.

Toulon impressively led 22-6 at the breather.

Lyon started the match early again with another successful penalty from Sopoaga but Toulon was harsh in their response.

Nayacalevu powered over from close range on the 49th minute before flanker Ollivon cruised in shortly after and West converted both.

Replacement scrum-half Baptiste Couilloud brought Lyon back in the match with a try and Leo Berdeu converted but Toulon hit back as Wainiqolo was sent over in the corner with ease for his second try.

Lyon got their third try from Tom Arnold which Berdeu converted but Aymeric Luc scored the final try for Toulon and Dan Biggar converted to seal the win.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Swift and actor Alwyn breakup after...

American hit singer Taylor Swift and English actor Joe Alwyn have b...
Rugby

Kaiviti Silktails suffer huge defea...

The Kaiviti Silktails suffered a huge 44-18 defeat to the Mounties ...
Rugby

Talacolo has stepped up: Gollings

Fiji 7s coach Ben Gollings is impressed with lanky forward Joseva T...
NRL

Saifiti twins eye Blues spot for Or...

Fiji Bati twins and Newcastle Knights props Daniel and Jacob Saifit...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Swift and actor Alwyn breakup af...

Entertainment
American h...

Kaiviti Silktails suffer huge de...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Talacolo has stepped up: Golling...

Rugby
Fiji 7s co...

Saifiti twins eye Blues spot for...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Rayasi gets double in Hurricanes...

Rugby
Fijian win...

137 drivers booked for speeding

News
Speeding c...

Popular News

$360K budgeted for Economic Summ...

Fiji Parliament
The Minist...

Let’s stick to the facts, Chaudh...

News
Former Pri...

Juveniles charged with rape

News
The Office...

LTA, Fiji Police to beef up traf...

News
Police and...

DFPL on break, players released ...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Fiji’s tuna industry contr...

News
Fiji's dom...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Swift and actor Alwyn breakup after 6yrs of dating