Wainiqolo, Nayacalevu star in Toulon win

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Jiuta Wainiqolo bagged a double while towering Flying Fijians centre Waisea Nayacalevu a try as RCT Toulon overpowered Lyon 48-23 to qualify for the European Challenge Cup semifinal.

Early in the match, both teams traded penalties with Lima Sopoaga booting twice for Lyon while Ihaia West kicked once for Toulon.

A kick and chase from Baptiste Serin was quickly collected by winger Wainiqolo as he bulldozed through and dotted down in the 29th minute but West failed to convert, Toulen led by 8-6.

Errors in the Lyon midfield opened up more opportunities for Toulon as they scored two more back-to-back tries from hooker Teddy Baubigny and prop Dany Priso while West converted both.

Toulon impressively led 22-6 at the breather.

Lyon started the match early again with another successful penalty from Sopoaga but Toulon was harsh in their response.

Nayacalevu powered over from close range on the 49th minute before flanker Ollivon cruised in shortly after and West converted both.

Replacement scrum-half Baptiste Couilloud brought Lyon back in the match with a try and Leo Berdeu converted but Toulon hit back as Wainiqolo was sent over in the corner with ease for his second try.

Lyon got their third try from Tom Arnold which Berdeu converted but Aymeric Luc scored the final try for Toulon and Dan Biggar converted to seal the win.