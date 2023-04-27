Thursday, April 27, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Walker-Leawere, Naholo back for Brumbies showdown

Photo Courtesy: Hurricanes Rugby

Isaia Walker-Leawere and Kiniviliame Naholo have returned to the Hurricanes to face the Brumbies in Round 10 of the Super Rugby Pacific on Friday.

In the forward pack, Walker-Leawere makes a comeback from injury to partner James Blackwell at lock.

Naholo, who missed the match against the Chiefs last week has reverted to the side and will provide the much-needed impact from the reserve bench.

Another Fijian, Salesi Rayasi has retained his spot in the team after his instrumental performance in the previous Rounds.

Julian Savea looks to make his 150th appearance* for the Hurricanes on the wing.

The Hurricanes will take on the Brumbies at 5:30 pm at Sky Stadium.

The teams:

Hurricanes: Xavier Numia, Asafo Aumua, Tyrel Lomax, James Blackwell, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Devan Flanders, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Ardie Savea (c), Cam Roigard, Aidan Morgan, Salesi Rayasi, Jordie Barrett, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Julian Savea, Josh Moorby.

Reserves: Jacob Devery, Tevita Mafileo, Owen Franks, Caleb Delany, Brayden Iose, Jamie Booth, Harry Godfrey, Kini Naholo.

Brumbies: James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Nick Frost, Cadeyrn Neville, Rob Valetini, Rory Scott, Charlie Cale, Nic White, Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, Tamati Tua, Ollie Sapsford, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright.

Reserves: Lachlan Lonergan, Fred Kaihea, Sefo Kautai, Darcy Swain, Luke Reimer, Ryan Lonergan, Jack Debreczeni, Ben O’Donnell.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Netball

Pearls gets one in the bag

The Fiji Pearls notched a first win in their final round robin matc...
Coca-Cola Games

Viriviri, Buli share high jump gold...

Searana Viriviri from Swami Vivekananda College of Nadi and Ateca B...
Entertainment

Chopra joins Alia Bhatt for Met Gal...

Bollywood-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has confirmed that she ...
News

No minors, Police tell nightclub ow...

The Fiji Police Force is warning nightclub owners to refrain from a...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Pearls gets one in the bag

Netball
The Fiji P...

Viriviri, Buli share high jump g...

Coca-Cola Games
Searana Vi...

Chopra joins Alia Bhatt for Met ...

Entertainment
Bollywood-...

No minors, Police tell nightclub...

News
The Fiji P...

FASANOC launch lottery for CYG a...

Sports
The Fiji A...

RKS, Naitasiri maintain Cokes ta...

Coca-Cola Games
Ratu Kadav...

Popular News

Faith transcends difference or b...

News
Prime Mini...

Solarisation grant for two Healt...

News
Cabinet ha...

No minors, Police tell nightclub...

News
The Fiji P...

Mataele among top R9 performers

Sports
Flying Fij...

Job Evaluation last done 20 year...

News
Fiji Corre...

Water, sewerage, energy needs at...

News
Relevant s...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Netball

Pearls gets one in the bag