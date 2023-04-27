Walker-Leawere, Naholo back for Brumbies showdown

Isaia Walker-Leawere and Kiniviliame Naholo have returned to the Hurricanes to face the Brumbies in Round 10 of the Super Rugby Pacific on Friday.

In the forward pack, Walker-Leawere makes a comeback from injury to partner James Blackwell at lock.

Naholo, who missed the match against the Chiefs last week has reverted to the side and will provide the much-needed impact from the reserve bench.

Another Fijian, Salesi Rayasi has retained his spot in the team after his instrumental performance in the previous Rounds.

Julian Savea looks to make his 150th appearance* for the Hurricanes on the wing.

The Hurricanes will take on the Brumbies at 5:30 pm at Sky Stadium.

The teams:

Hurricanes: Xavier Numia, Asafo Aumua, Tyrel Lomax, James Blackwell, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Devan Flanders, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Ardie Savea (c), Cam Roigard, Aidan Morgan, Salesi Rayasi, Jordie Barrett, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Julian Savea, Josh Moorby.

Reserves: Jacob Devery, Tevita Mafileo, Owen Franks, Caleb Delany, Brayden Iose, Jamie Booth, Harry Godfrey, Kini Naholo.

Brumbies: James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Nick Frost, Cadeyrn Neville, Rob Valetini, Rory Scott, Charlie Cale, Nic White, Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, Tamati Tua, Ollie Sapsford, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright.

Reserves: Lachlan Lonergan, Fred Kaihea, Sefo Kautai, Darcy Swain, Luke Reimer, Ryan Lonergan, Jack Debreczeni, Ben O’Donnell.