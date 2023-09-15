Wallabies aim to pump brakes on Radradra

Wallabies assistant Jason Ryles says they are aiming to pump brakes on Flying Fijians hulking centre Semi Radradra in the crucial Rugby World Cup Pool C match on Monday.

Ryles said the need to stop Radradra would be key to Australia’s hopes of registering back-to-back victories after downing Georgia in their first pool game last Sunday.

Known as “Semi-trailer”, Ryles is confident that Radradra will be Fiji’s go-to man with the Pacific Islanders desperate to beat Australia to keep their tournament hopes alive in Paris.

“Semi’s one of those guys that bend the line and they like to play off the back of him and in open space they look for him,” Ryles told RugbyPass.

“He’s a huge influence on their team and one of the guys that we’re certainly going to have to make sure we’re doing a good job on.”

Australia will take on Fiji at 3.45am (Fiji Time) in Saint-Etienne.