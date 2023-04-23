Sunday, April 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Wallaroos to warm up against Fijiana

Photo Courtesy: Wallaroos Rugby

The Australian women’s team will play a test match against the Fijiana XVs in Sydney on 20 May ahead of the Pacific Four Series in July in Canada.

Head Coach Jay Tregonning told World Rugby they are looking forward to building upon the outstanding determination and grit the Wallaroos displayed last year.

“There’s such a wealth of opportunity for the Wallaroos this year, with more matches, more resources, and more competition.”

“With an expanded coaching staff and the first ever full-time Wallaroos Head of Athletic Performance at the helm, we’re raring to get stuck in.”

“Since then, the coaches have had time to review areas of inconsistency and the players have a year of international matches under their belt – it’s going to be an exciting 2023 season.”

Canada will host a major women’s test series on 8 July when the USA play Australia and the home side take on Rugby World Cup 2021 winners New Zealand.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Fiji Parliament

Digitization of legal registries wi...

The Ministry of Justice will soon undertake the digitization of all...
News

Fiji Law Reform Commission re-estab...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Cabinet has approved the re-int...
News

Growth is pivot, sectors to work in...

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says that for the last ...
Entertainment

Actor Garn and model Pettyfer confi...

Endless Love actor Alex Pettyfer and his model wife Toni Garrn are ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Digitization of legal registries...

Fiji Parliament
The Minist...

Fiji Law Reform Commission re-es...

News
Prime Mini...

Growth is pivot, sectors to work...

News
Minister f...

Actor Garn and model Pettyfer co...

Entertainment
Endless Lo...

Private sector innovation and ac...

News
Deputy Pri...

Here to make things right: Gavok...

News
Deputy Pri...

Popular News

Tarun Patel is new FBC chief exe...

News
The Fijian...

Second loss in a row for Fijiana...

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Byrne impressed with Drua’...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Private sector innovation and ac...

News
Deputy Pri...

Observe the spirit of Ramadan: B...

News
FijiFirst ...

Seruiratu questions Govt’s...

News
Opposition...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Fiji Parliament

Digitization of legal registries with the Ministry of Justice