Wallaroos to warm up against Fijiana

The Australian women’s team will play a test match against the Fijiana XVs in Sydney on 20 May ahead of the Pacific Four Series in July in Canada.

Head Coach Jay Tregonning told World Rugby they are looking forward to building upon the outstanding determination and grit the Wallaroos displayed last year.

“There’s such a wealth of opportunity for the Wallaroos this year, with more matches, more resources, and more competition.”

“With an expanded coaching staff and the first ever full-time Wallaroos Head of Athletic Performance at the helm, we’re raring to get stuck in.”

“Since then, the coaches have had time to review areas of inconsistency and the players have a year of international matches under their belt – it’s going to be an exciting 2023 season.”

Canada will host a major women’s test series on 8 July when the USA play Australia and the home side take on Rugby World Cup 2021 winners New Zealand.