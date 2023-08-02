Waqa testifies in Bainimarama, Qiliho trial

Former Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Mesake Waqa took the stand in the trial of the former Prime Minister and suspended Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho today.

During the cross-examination, defence counsel Davenesh Sharma pressed to the former Director that no verbal directive had come from Qiliho to stop the investigation into the University of the South Pacific.

Waqa told the court that during the handover process, when he resumed after returning from studies overseas, he was briefed by SSP Serupepeli Neiko on important investigations that Police were conducting and the USP investigation was one of them.

He said after the briefing, he remembered that he spoke with the then Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu on why Police needed to close the USP investigation.

The former Director then queried why the investigation needed to stop because the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had sanctioned the Police Docket.

Waqa told the Court that the case was prima facie and that if the investigation into USP was to continue, Police needed to do three things which according to him were that there was Government interference and the Commissioner of Police was being influenced and that they needed to protect the investigation if there had to be a change in Government so ensure the file is available for access.

Defence Counsel again pressed whether he was instructed by Qiliho to stop the investigation to which Waqa replied- no.

Sharma then asked Waqa was it his decision to stop the investigation into USP; he said he took it as a verbal directive from COMPOL and that in the Police Force they do not question the directive.

Sharma in his question asked Waqa if he had verified these instructions with the Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho, he said no and took it as a directive from the National Security Council when he was briefed by Biu Matavou, when he had resumed his duties.

He added that he trusted his officers on decisions passed down in USP investigations and he also informed the court that the Manager of Compliance at USP, Doris Dulari Trail had come to see him and he had told her that the investigation was closed.

Qiliho’s charge in particular has been amended and he has again pleaded not guilty.

It is alleged that Qiliho on the 15th of July, 2020 as the Police Commissioner directed the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department, Serupepeli Neiko and Reshmi Dass to stop investigations into the police complaint by the USP, in the abuse of the authority of his office, which was an arbitrary act prejudicial to the rights of the USP.

Bainimarama is charged with a count of attempt to pervert the course of justice while Qiliho is charged with a count of abuse of office.

The trial continues tomorrow.