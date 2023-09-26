We are building well for IDC: Khan

Ba Coach Mohammed Ashif Khan says they are building well for next month’s Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) in Suva.

After ending the Battle of the Giants with no points, Khan admits the team will be under pressure to perform in the IDC but believes their recent form in the Digicel Fiji Premier League has somewhat won the confidence of the fans back.

“We have a young and developing team and the players have worked very hard to get positive results in our matches after the BOG.”

“Everyone is working hard in the preparations and I believe we will improve and come out stronger in the IDC.”

“We played three tough matches in a span of a week against Nadroga, Rewa and Suva and the results of these matches were impressive and give the young players more confidence heading into the tournament.”

Khan said three top players- Ratu Apenisa Anare (injury), Gulam Razool and Mohammed Rahim (double yellow cards), missed the clash against Suva on Sunday and yet the young brigade managed to record a 2-1 victory.

“These players have a lot of energy and determination. Their fighting spirit is remarkable and I hope we keep this momentum going as we prepare and look forward to our matches in the IDC.”

Meanwhile the pools of the IDC will be drawn at the Courts Mega Store in Samabula, Suva on Saturday and the championship will be played at the HFC Bank Stadium from 10-15 October.